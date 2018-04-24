When it comes to video streaming companies, few are as iconic as Netflix. What started out as a DVD rental service quickly turned into the world's largest platform for binging old movies, classic TV shows, and a heap of original programming.

No matter if you're looking to cut your cable cord or simply want some extra content to supplement it, Netflix can be a great addition to any household's entertainment needs. To ensure it has exactly what you're looking for in a video service, here's everything you need to know! April 19, 2018: Mobile Previews are Netflix's take on Snapchat Stories

Ever since Snapchat popularized the Stories format, we've seen it expand to Instagram, Facebook, and even Google search. On April 19, Netflix announced it was launching its own take on stories with its Mobile Previews feature. Launching first on iOS and coming soon to Android, Mobile Previews will show up as circles at the top of the Netflix app and showcase a 30-second vertical preview of recommended shows. According to Netflix –

The previews are shown like a slideshow, so if you see something you like, you can tap to play or add to your list. If not, you can swipe or tap the screen to advance to the next preview.

Plans start at just $7.99/month Netflix has three main plans to choose from, including Basic, Standard, and Premium. Basic is the cheapest plan with a subscription fee of just $7.99/month, but since it's limited to Standard Definition and only allows you to have one stream going at a time, you'll likely want to upgrade to the Standard tier for $10.99/month. With Standard, you'll get access to HD streams and can watch Netflix on up to 2 screens at once.

If you've got a 4K television and/or have a big family that wants to use one account, Netflix's Premium plan will likely be the best fit. For $13.99/month, you'll get access to Ultra HD video content and can watch any shows you'd like on 4 different screens at once. New members can sign up for a 1-month free trial of whatever plan you'd like, and you can cancel at any time as there's no commitment required. T-Mobile customers get the Standard plan for free!

Netflix's current pricing is more than reasonable, but if you happen to be a T-Mobile customer, you'll get it for free! T-Mobile subscribers get Netflix's Standard plan bundled with their cell service at no extra charge, and if you want to upgrade to the Premium tier, you'll pay just $3/month extra. It's available on pretty much everything In addition to its excellent library of content, one of Netflix's strong suits is its wide availability across pretty much any gadget you can think of. For watching Netflix on the big screen, you can download its official app on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, cast it from your phone using Chromecast, and access built-in apps across a variety of smart TVs and Blu-Ray players. You'll also find the Netflix app on Android, iOS, Windows Phone, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and from your desktop/laptop at netflix.com. Netflix's official list of all supported devices The Android app recently got a big overhaul Netflix's Android app is one of the best ways to access the service, and it recently got a big update that makes everything look much more polished. The old navigation menu on the left-hand side has been replaced for a simple navigation row at the bottom for Home, Search, Downloads, and More. Home is where you'll be taken upon opening the app and tapping the TV Shows, Movies, and Originals tabs near the top will allow you to quickly filter the content that's presented to you.

The Search and Downloads sections are pretty self-explanatory, and More is where you'll be able to switch profiles, customize notifications, and adjust all of your other account/app settings. Everything works about the same as it did before, but the new layout is still greatly appreciated and considerably easier to understand. New content's being added (and removed) all the time Every month, Netflix changes its content library by adding and removing titles from its lineup. The company's taken a big bet on original movies and TV shows over the last few years, but you can still find a wide array of third-party content, too. The Netflix app does a pretty good job at highlighting new/trending content as it's released, and Joseph Keller at iMore does a regular roundup of the best shows you should be watching at any given time. Best TV shows and movies on Netflix right now You can still rent physical DVDs Although renting physical DVDs to customers may not be its primary focus anymore, this is something that Netflix does still offer.