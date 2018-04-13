Netflix and Xfinity are two of the biggest names when it comes to home video content, and now the two companies are joining forces to include Netflix subscriptions as part of certain Xfinity plans.

Comcast made this announcement on April 13 and described it as an extension of the partnership that already exists with the Netflix app on its X1 platform. Per Comcast's Chief Business Development Officer, Sam Schwartz –

Netflix offers one of the most popular on demand services and is an important supplement to the content offering and value proposition of the X1 platform. Netflix is a great partner, and we are excited to offer its services to our customers in new ways that provide them with more choice, value, and flexibility."

This promo sounds very similar to T-Mobile's "Netflix On Us" one that launched last year, and as bad of a rap as Comcast often gets, free Netflix is always a good thing.

Xfinity plans that include Netflix will launch later this month and be available for both new and existing customers.

