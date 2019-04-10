If there's one thing Netflix has (and to be clear, Netflix has a good many things), it's The Funny. You can't pick up a remote control without tripping over a new comedy special — or years worth of previous comedy specials.

The Funny is one of the things that makes Netflix its own sort of browseable network. And Netflix is now bringing a bunch of that comedy content to SiriusXM.

Netflix Is A Joke Radio (that's a nod to Netflix's dedicated comedy Twitter account) debuts April 15 on SiriusXM Channel 93.

And this isn't some offshoot with second-tier content. You'll be hearing from the likes of Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Gabriel Iglesias, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ken Jeong, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Trevor Noah and Wanda Sykes — to name but a few.

Netflix says you'll also near from up-and-coming comedians as well. And it's not just stand-up specials that'll get moved over — the network's comedy talk shows and other content will hit SiriusXM as well. And an original daily show is coming, too, recorded from the SiriusXM studio in Los Angeles.

SiriusXM Radio is available — well, it's almost not fair to call it just satellite radio anymore. It's also available on your Android or iOS device, Amazon Alexa-capable devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos and more.