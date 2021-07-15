Netflix could begin offering games on its streaming platform within the next year, according to Bloomberg. The news doesn't come as a surprise, as The Information had reported in May that Netflix had approached veteran game industry executives for an expansion into video games.

The company has hired Mike Verdu, who was previously in charge of AR and VR content at Facebook. Prior to joining Facebook, Verdu was the chief of mobile games at EA. The executive has joined Netflix as vice president of game development and will be reporting to the company's Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters. Android Central reached out to Netflix to confirm the report, but did not receive a comment in time for publication. Netflix, however, did confirm the hire to The Verge.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that games on Netflix will appear alongside its current fare as new programming genre on all major platforms — including the best Android phones. More interestingly, the report claims Netflix will not be charging extra for the games. This could potentially help Netflix justify its premium pricing.

The addition of games to its platform should also help Netflix to continue growing at an impressive rate. When the company announced its Q1 2021 earnings back in April, it revealed that it had 208 million paid subscribers, up from 204 million in the previous quarter.

Apple is currently the only major company that offers a gaming option along with its streaming video service. While Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video do not offer gaming to their subscribers, they do provide access to live sports.

Aside from gaming, Netflix may also be working on a new service called "N-Plus." The service will reportedly include podcasts, custom TV show playlists, how-tos, and more. Additionally, it could allow users to learn more about planned shows and influence their development with feedback before filming has finished.