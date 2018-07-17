Net neutrality may be no more, but thanks to the efforts of various members throughout the government, steps are being taken to reinstate its principles back into the country. On July 17, Representative Mike Coffman announced his bill to push forward with these efforts.

The bill, referred to as The 21st Century Internet Act, aims to bring back the guidelines that were introduced in 2015 with the FCC's Open Internet Order. As such, Coffman aims to stop ISPs from being able to throttle network speeds, block content, and offer fast lanes to those with more cash. As noted in a letter sent to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, Coffman said:

The Internet has been and remains a transformative tool, and I am concerned any action you may take to alter the rules under which it functions may well have significant unanticipated negative consequences. I believe Congress can find the right balance of light-touch regulatory authority while celebrating the same open Internet protections that exist today.