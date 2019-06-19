As spotted by Droid-Life , there are now no listings whatsoever on Nest.com. Only a banner notifying users that Nest.com has been moved to the Google Store is visible on the website. However, if you have an existing Nest account, you will be able to continue managing your Nest Aware subscriptions or go through your order history on Nest.com.

At its I/O 2019 keynote last month, Google announced that it will be rebranding its smart home products as Google Nest. After rebranding the Google Home Help Center to Google Nest Help Center, the company has now moved Nest.com to the Google Store.

If you're looking to buy new smart home products or learning more about them, you will need to visit the Google Store instead. The support link on the top-right corner of the website also redirects to the new Google Nest Help Center. Google's new Nest Help Center has detailed information as well as troubleshooting guides for thermostats, speakers and sisplays, cameras and doorbells, alarm systems, locks, as well as smoke alarms.

The first product to be launched with the new Google Nest branding will be the Nest Hub Max, which is slated to go on sale later this summer in the U.S. It has a large 10-inch HD display, built-in Google Assistant, and a 6.5MP Nest Cam that can be used both as a security camera as well as for video calling with family and friends. The Nest Hub Max also comes with better speakers compared to the Nest Hub. It uses two 10-watt tweeters and a 30-watt woofer for superior audio quality. Priced at $229, the Nest Hub Max will take on Amazon's Echo Show and Facebook's Portal smart displays.

