Google and Nest products have always worked well together, and now that Nest is part of Google's hardware division , that point should be even more prevalent going forward. Most recently, Nest finally added Google Assistant integration for its Nest Secure home security system.

This functionality is available as part of an update to Nest Secure itself, and the next time you open the Nest app you should see a notification saying that "a client has been updated." Assuming this is the one for Google Assistant support, review the permissions that are required for it to work, tap the "allow" button, and say "Hey, Google, sync my devices."

Once this is done, you'll be able to control the entirety of your Nest Secure system using just your voice. A few examples of voice commands that Neset recommends include:

Hey Google, set Nest Secure to Home and Guarding

Hey Google, what's the status of my security?

Hey Google, cancel security (must be done within seconds of arming the system)

Hey Google, set security to Away

This update is rolling out to the Nest app now.

