Right back where we started.

Following a report from last November, Nest CEO Marwan Fawaz announced on February 7, 2018, that Nest and Google's hardware team are merging together in an attempt to create even better smart home products.

Nest was first purchased by Google in 2014, and while this allowed the two companies to work closely together, that relationship was distanced following the Alphabet restructuring that took place in 2015. However, with this latest announcement, Nest and Google will be able to have that intimate setup once again.

Per Fawaz:

The goal is to supercharge Nest's mission: to create a more thoughtful home, one that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it. By working together, we'll continue to combine hardware, software and services to create a home that's safer, friendlier to the environment, smarter and even helps you save money—built with Google's artificial intelligence and the Assistant at the core.

In addition to its Google Home and Chromecast products, Google's online store already sells all of Nest's hardware — including the Nest Thermostat, Nest Secure, Nest Cam IQ, etc. It's unclear at this time if future products from Nest will retain their current branding or adopt Google's, but I wouldn't be surprised in the least if the latter ends up happening.

Assuming Google uses this partnership to release new smart home products this year, what kind of gadgets would you like to see?

Amazon buys smart doorbell and camera maker Blink