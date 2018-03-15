After making a big name for itself in the smart thermostat and security market, Nest is finally ready to take on Ring with its new Nest Hello doorbell. Nest announced earlier this year that the Hello would ship this month, and now on March 15, pre-orders are over and the gadget is ready to start shipping.

Similar to other smart doorbells, the Nest Hello features a button that visitors can ring and a camera that shows you who's at your door. The Hello's camera has a 160-degree field of view with 4:3 HD + HDR recording, and it can alert you via the Nest app and Google Home of any motion, sound, or people it detects.

You can leave pre-recorded messages for visitors to let them know you'll be right there, or you can communicate back and forth using the Hello's built-in microphone and speaker and Nest app on your phone. Hello costs $229, and it's available right now at Nest's website, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's.

Along with the Hello, Nest is also launching its Nest x Yale smart lock. This is something that Nest and Yale have apparently been working on since 2015, and after three long years, it's finally available for purchase.

Available in Satin Nickel, Oil Rubbed Bronze, and Polished Brass, the Nest x Yale replaces the traditional key lock on your door a keypad-equipped one. You can lock/unlock your door by entering your custom key combination, or do so remotely via the Nest app.

Nest's Home/Away Assist feature will automatically lock your door once it detects you're not home, and if you use the Nest Secure home security system, the Nest x Yale lock will automatically disarm this once it's unlocked.

The Nest x Yale is also available for purchase right now for $249 on its own or $279 for it and the Nest Connect.

Last but not least, Nest is also launching a temperature sensor that works with the company's smart thermostats. Simply place one of the sensors in a room of your house, connect it to the Nest app, and you can use it to make sure that room stays a certain temperature throughout the day.