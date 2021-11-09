The Soli-powered Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is getting some love with a new update that enhances its sleep detection features to make it more useful and allow users to get more insights into their sleep patterns and behaviors.

With the new update, Google gives users a better look into how they sleep by enabling sleep stage detection. This is a feature found on many of the best Android smartwatches and determines when the user is in light, deep, or REM sleep, and even determines periods when the user is awake.

Google says that using this in tandem with other sleep information can "help you better understand what's happening while you're sleeping."