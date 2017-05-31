Nest Cam IQ is aimed at delivering the 'best in-class security.'

Alphabet-owned Nest had a forgettable 2016, but the company is making a comeback with the Nest Cam IQ, a high-end security camera that is powered by a hexa-core Qualcomm processor. The camera offers an 8MP imaging sensor that can record in 4K (output is limited to 1080p), 12x digital zoom, HDR mode, as well as two powerful 940nm infrared LEDs that are invisible to the human eye but still allow the camera to illuminate scenes at night.

The three-microphone array has noise and echo suppression, with Nest claiming that the speakers are seven times more powerful than the original Nest Cam. The Nest Cam IQ's highlight is its ability to distinguish between a person and a cat, all without the need of a Nest Aware subscription.

When you open the app, you'll see a picture-in-picture mode with a 130-degree field of view of the room, along with a close-up tracking view of anyone in the room. You'll be able to configure the Nest Cam IQ to automatically deliver an alert when it detects a person, and you can set custom alerts by paying for a Nest Aware subscription.

The Nest Cam IQ encrypts your video on the device with 128-bit AES before transmitting it to a server, and there's two-factor verification as well as the ability to automatically download updates.

The Nest Cam IQ is on pre-order right now in the U.S. for $299 (with a two-pack retailing for $498), and will be available by the end of June. The security camera will go up for pre-order in the UK, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland shortly, and those living in Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain will be able to pre-order starting June 13.

