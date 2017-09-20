Nest wants to help you keep your own nest secure.
Nest has dipped into home safety before with its carbon monoxide detectors and home-monitoring cameras, but today, it's upping its game to new levels. The Nest Security event debuted several new products that want to help you keep your home secure and safe. From newer, tougher cameras to a complete home security system, Nest had plenty of eggs hatching onstage, and each has its own purpose.
There was a lot to unpack in today's announcement, so let's get started:
Your first line of defense. Introducing Nest Cam IQ outdoor. Weatherproof. Tamper-resistant. And seriously sharp. #NestSecurity #NestEvent pic.twitter.com/HQVh8i78T7— Nest (@nest) September 20, 2017
The Nest CamIQ Outdoor is a more rugged, weather-proof, and tamper-resistant security camera that can help alert you to intruders. The HDR camera adapts to changing lighting conditions and the camera has face-recognition software to help you tell if that's your kid playing in the backyard or someone looking for some new toys in the tool shed. The IP66 rated camera retails at $350 by itself or $598 for a two-pack.
Know who’s knocking. Introducing the Nest Hello video doorbell. Coming early 2018. #NestSecurity #NestEvent pic.twitter.com/VmiIKQpu3P— Nest (@nest) September 20, 2017
Nest Hello is a smart doorbell that lets Nest take clear aim at Ring's little corner of the connected camera market. With 160 degrees of vision and a wedge to help set it according to your front door and front steps configuration, the Nest Hello can also ping you with photos of whoever walks up to your door, and if you subscribe to Nest's subscription, it can send even more alerts with constant monitoring. Nest Hello will be available in 2018 for an unreleased price.
Tough on bad guys. Easy on you. Introducing the Nest Secure alarm system. #NestSecurity #NestEvent pic.twitter.com/ho0WcxnEpG— Nest (@nest) September 20, 2017
Then we have the Nest Secure alarm system, with Nest Tag alarm disabler, Nest Detect home sensors for your windows and doors, and of course the Nest Guard alarm hub, which features the number pad for your alarm codes and motion sensors. The starter system (one Guard, two Tags, two Detects) costs $500, with additional Nest Tags and Nest Detect sensors being sold individually at $25 and $59 respectively. you can also bundle a CamIQ with the Nest Secure starter pack for $598. The whole system can also be controlled through the Nest app, and you can pay for a subscription for professional home monitoring through Moni, so that when your alarm triggers, it alerts more than just you.
Nest is making a serious push for home security with this system, and if you're looking to keep your home and the people who live there safe, the Nest system sounds like a relatively easy-to-use, easy-to-control system.
Reader comments
Oh man, I was literally about to get a Ring, now I gotta decide if I should wait for Nest
This is awesome news. I have the Ring Pro now. It's good, but has a few quirks. Depending on the details/specifics of how Hello works, there is a good chance I'll be looking closely at this. Good stuff!
Can never get my ring pro to work. May have to cut my losses and get this one.
Mine works, but for a long time now I can't live view the person after they ring the bell. It records, and I can view it later, but not at the time they are ringing. Makes it not very worth it. I can do a live view fine, I can view past events fine, I just continue to have problems with seeing the live view when the bell is rung ..
Again, their products are great but for the price they need to offer better cloud storage options.
^^ THIS!! ^^
And allow home storage if you aren't subscribing. I bought original nest cam and couildnt do this, maybe it's chnaged?
No, their storage options are perfect
Good for you
$349 for the Nest CamIQ Outdoor? Get real Nest .. Jeez. I love my existing outdoor Nestcam, but man ..
I bought a ring... yesterday. But the hello won't be available till next year and I think ring has very reasonable prices. $2.50 a month if you pay for the whole year is a steal.