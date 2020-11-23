What you need to know
- NEO: The World Ends With You is an Action RPG set to release in Summer 2021 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
- The game is a sequel to the 2007 Action RPG The World Ends With You.
- In addition to the new game, an anime adaptation of the first game is set to release in April 2021in Japan, with a worldwide release slated for later that year.
Square Enix has announced NEO: The World Ends With You, a sequel to the cult 2007 DS game The World Ends With You, for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
In the new Action RPG, players will take the role of a character named Rindo and explore a stylized recreation of Shibuya, the major commercial and business hub located in real world Tokyo. Rindo finds must battle for survival and unravel the mystery of the deadly "Reaper's Game."
The World Ends With You was a game release on the Nintendo DS back in 2007 and garnered a cult following ever since. The game was re-released on phones in 2012, and was most recently ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2018 as The World Ends With You: Final Remix.
In addition to the new game, a new trailer for the anime adaptation of the first game was also released on Square Enix's Japanese Youtube channel. Square Enix first announced the anime with a short teaser trailer back in July 2020.
The new game is slated for a worldwide release in Summer 2021.
A dangerous game unfolds
The World Ends With You: Final Remix
A stylish adventure
The World Ends With You: Final Remix is a port of the 2007 game with new content and a 2-player co-op mode.
