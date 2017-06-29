Google is testing a new app in the Philippines aimed at helping users keep better tabs on their data.
Data is currency in the developing world, and with so little of it, your time on the internet is relative to your ability to top off. That's why Google's launched an experimental app to help those particular users in regions of the world where data is most crucial. The app is called Triangle and it's being tested in the Philippines.
Per TechCrunch, the app is, in essence, a data saver suite. You can use it to check on current data usage and ban certain apps from even logging on to your connection in the first place. You can also check your prepaid balance, or use the app to try new apps without it counting against your allowance. Google is also offering extra data if you choose to use only certain apps. Note that some features are limited by carrier.
Google knows that for Android to be considered the de facto mobile operating system in the developing world, it has to offer an edge over its competitors. In this case, it's providing a helping hand to guide those with severe data limits towards a more smartphone-reliant, connected life.
You can check out the app in the Play Store, but you can only download it if you're in the Philippines.
Reader comments
This tool is needed everywhere. But I bet the big carriers don't want to see something like this become common.
My battery was barely lasting a single day recently. I could see that the phone was held awake all the time.
I downloaded GSAM battery Monitor and found out that Google Play Games was the biggest culprit. Apparently some game that I installed (but hardly ever used) was trying to compare scores and find on-line players for be to play with. I didn't even realize those games required Google Play Games.
I more than doubled my battery life just by killing off useless things that I didn't even know were running.
Wi-Fi should be monitored too
Not sure if it's still in there but iOS used to have the ability to turn off mobile data on individual apps. Having limited data, I used to turn off apps that would use a lot of data and restrict them to Wi-Fi only.
I used to marvel at my blackberry 9900 and data usage on AT&T. With heavy messaging, calls, emails, news and social media I never exceeded 2 GB of data per month on my "unlimited" but throttled at 5 GB plan. Data compression with BIS was real when the model was no longer what carriers wanted or needed to profit.