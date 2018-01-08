It's a projector that runs Android and is the size of a soda can.

CES 2018 is all about weird and funky gadgets, and that's exactly what the Nebula Capsule is. Anker launched the Capsule through its Nebula sub-brand on IndieGoGo last September, and just in time for this year's Consumer Electronics Show, the Capsule is making its official debut on Amazon.

The Nebula Capsule is the size of a 12-ounce soda can, and while you might not expect much from something so small, don't let the miniature body fool you. Not only does the Capsule project an image up to 100-inches, it also runs Android 7.1 Nougat, can be used as a 360-degree Bluetooth speaker, and offers up to four hours of video playback or 30 hours of music listening on just one charge.

You will find some shortcomings, such as a max resolution of 854 x 480 and just 100 lumens for the brightness, but for a projector that's this portable, these specs are mostly understandable.

The Nebula Capsule's price of $349 isn't cheap, but if you're in the market for a unique gadget that'll be the perfect party companion, it's definitely worth checking out.

