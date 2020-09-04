Neato is introducing three brand new robot vacuum models this year, all three of which are designed to offer deep cleaning of your home without the hassle or that some other robot vacuums require. This announcement comes in lieu of the show floor announcements Neato has traditionally done at IFA, since IFA 2020 is a digital-only tradeshow this year. Keeping in line with Neato's existing product lines, the new D8, D9, and D10 robot vacuums cover a wide range of cleaning abilities and will be available starting this Fall. All three robots feature Neato's signature D-shape design, wide roller bushes underneath, large dustbins, and LaserSmart navigation.

Starting at the bottom, the Neato D8 sports a runtime of 90 minutes on a single charge with the ability to top-up the battery once it learns your floorplan. That cuts down on cleaning time since it won't need to fully charge before finishing cleaning your home. The Neato D8 supports both Cleaning Zones and No-Go Zones and will feature an "entry-level price" for this new premium line of robot vacuums. It's got a brushed finish in an indigo blue color and supports Neato's latest app and simplified setup experience.