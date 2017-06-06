Nearly 10% of all active Android devices are running Nougat

Nougat continues to gain momentum in the latest Android distribution numbers.

Nougat saw a heady increase last month, and with the update rolling out to older devices globally, we're seeing a similar uptick this time around. Google's May distribution numbers pit Nougat — both 7.0 and 7.1 — at 9.5%, an increase of 2.4% from the previous month.

Android 7.0 Nougat is on 8.9% of active Android devices, while Android 7.1 has a 0.6% share. With over 2 billion devices powered by Android globally, that number corresponds to over 190 million devices running Nougat. Lollipop has seen a decline from 32% to 30.8%, making Marshmallow the most widely-used version of Android globally with a 31.2% share.

KitKat's share declined from 18.8% to 18.1%, and Ice Cream Sandwich is holding steady at 1%. After a brief increase to 1% last month, Gingerbread is once again down to 0.8%, and Jelly Bean — versions through 4.1.x to 4.3 — is now at 8.8%, down from 9.1%.

The data was collected over seven days ending in June 05, 2017, and doesn't factor in devices that don't have the Play Store. While the overall number may seem low considering Nougat has been available for over seven months now, the sheer number of Android devices out in the wild make it a monumental task for manufacturers to issue updates. Hopefully that will change with Project Treble in Android O.