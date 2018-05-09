Do you live near London? Are you a fan of Honor phones and interested in their upcoming launch? Then this giveaway is for you! We have 5 tickets to attend the Honor Launch event on May 15th to give away this week! Keep reading for details!

The Event

When: The afternoon of May 15, 2018

Where: Old Billingsgate, London

The prize: 5 people will win entry to the launch event. Transportation, lodging, etc are not included so if you're not in London or planning to be there or able to get there, this probably isn't the giveaway for you.

How To Enter

Interested in winning a spot at the event? Leave a comment below confirming that you are in London or able to be in London the afternoon of May 15th, that you are over 18 years of age, and tell us why you want to attend the launch!

We'll close entries on May 11th, go through the entries, and announce winners as soon as they are chosen and verified. Good luck, everyone!