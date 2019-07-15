We often have to use our imaginations to make board games come to life, but none use it as prominently as Mysterium, which is unlike other board games out there today. I love Mysterium and with Prime Day knocking the price down to just $30 it's the perfect time for you to try it too.

Ghostly shenanigans

Mysterium

Get a clue!

$30 $50 $20 off

Mysterium is all about solving puzzles with your imagination and a little help from a ghost.

What is Mysterium?

Mysterium is a murder mystery game that uses imagination mechanics to help the players, who take on the role of mediums, to solve a terrible murder. One of you will play the ghost who, with the help of some beautifully drawn cards, has to try and communicate who killed you without ever saying a word.

The game plays a lot like the classic board game Clue — you have to choose a place, a person, and a weapon that was used in the murder — but instead of moving around a board, the players use several different mechanics to help them advance up the board until they can confidently say who did the dirty deed of death.

Who should buy Mysterium

Mysterium is a fairly advanced board game. It isn't as simple as rolling dice and moving around a board. It takes a fair amount of imagination and out-of-the-box thinking to win, and you will need to a good working knowledge of the people you play with. For example, if you're the ghost you have to choose cards that reflect what the murder weapon, location, or character looks like, and if you're one of the mediums you need to know the Ghost well enough to think as they think.

I really enjoy the challenge of Mysterium — it's like a cross between Clue and Dixit, and imagination takes a clear lead in succeeding. Not only that, it's beautiful, with artwork that looks Lovecraftian, steampunky, and Victorian, all rolled together. It's a thoughtful game as well — not fast-paced or frantic — and it lets you explore how you and your friends think about things. It's well worth picking up for the artwork alone, but also if you're looking for an estoteric or slightly spooky cooperative experience to play with your friends.

