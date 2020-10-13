Those in the market for a new electronic razor, for yourself or someone else, now is the time to consider the Panasonic Arc5. For a limited time, it's available at a huge discount, courtesy of Prime Day 2020.
A wet/dry shaver and trimmer, the Panasonic Arc5 offers five ultra-sharp 30-degree Nanotech blades and ultra-thin ARC foil. In doing so, it provides a quick, close, and comfortable shave. With a charging time of only an hour, this razor offers a pop-up trimmer for mustaches, beards, and sideburns, and a multi-flex pivoting head for the shaving of the face, chin, neck, and jaw.
With a linear motor that delivers 14,000 cuts per minute, the Panasonic Arc5 includes a 10 stage LCD showing battery status at a glance. This package includes a premium automatic clean and charge station that drives and charges the shaver with a touch of a button.
For a clean shave
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor for Men
Multi-use
Shave wet in the shower or dry at the sink with the trimmer razor's wet dry convenience. And, with the ARC5 waterproof electric razor, you can shave with or without foam, cream, foam, or gel.
