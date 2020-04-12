There's so little good happening in the world of entertainment right now. Live sports are shut down. Movie theaters are closed. The news is overwhelmingly negative. Tune it all out and shut it all down. Get ready for your summer reading list and curl up with a good ebook with Amazon's all-new Kindle on sale for $59.99 at Best Buy. This deal requires a My Best Buy membership, which is free and basically just requires an email and password. The Kindle normally sells for $90, and it's going for that price pretty much everywhere right now. The drop to $60 is also a match for its lowest ever, even on Amazon.

Summer Reading Amazon all-new Kindle e-reader with front light Matches the lowest it has gone on Amazon. Includes an adjustable front light, 4GB space for thousands of books, and a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen. Also has Bluetooth for Audible audiobooks so you can switch between reading and listening. $59.99 $90.00 $30 off See at Best Buy

Best Buy has a few sales on Amazon devices going on right now. You can get the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for just $49.99 compared to $80 or get the kids edition of the Fire HD 7 on sale for $69.99. That one is also $30 off and comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited for your kids.

Amazon's newest Kindle is well-designed for reading books at any time of the day. It even includes an adjustable front light so you can read in the dark or outside at night. The 167 ppi glare-free display is designed to look and read like real paper, so you don't have to worry about glare or reflections while trying to read under lights or in the sun. You'll be able to highlight passages, look up words, translate, and more all directly on the page. Plus, because it's a tablet dedicated to books, it's designed with a battery that can last for weeks.

The Kindle even works with Audible to play audiobooks through a pair of Bluetooth headphones or speakers. Save big with Audible right now, too, up to 40% off the regular price. That's three months for just $8.95 a month instead of the usual $14.95. Or get a full month free.