I'm not as well-versed in microphones as some other people, but I know good audio quality when I hear it. That's exactly what the MXL Blizzard 990 delivers. And unwanted noises are a thing of the past with this cardioid mic. This microphone is leagues above what you'd find connected to a headset, and it can go toe to toe — and come out the victor — with many of today's most popular mics among streamers like the Blue Yeti. I've spent about two weeks with the MXL Blizzard 990, and it's quickly become my go-to microphone for podcasting. Minor annoyances — it lacks a dedicated mute button — don't outweigh its indesputable quality in every other factor.

At a glance MXL Blizzard 990 Overstream Pro Bundle Bottom line: The MXL Blizzard 900 microphone offers near-crystal clear quality with a professional looking setup to boot, but its lack of a dedicated mute button and only supporting one pickup pattern hurt an otherwise great microphone. The Good Impeccable audio quality

Design looks professional

XRL to USB converter works like a charm

Easy setup

Great for podcasting, streaming, and recording music The Bad Mic gain does not have a good physical indicator on its dial

Only one polar pattern

Gain can be finicky

No way to mute without unplugging or muting through your recording software

MXL Blizzard 990 Overstream Pro Bundle What I like

I can't overstate how much I love the design of this microphone. It looks as professional as it sounds. The glossy white finish complements its silver grill, and the inside lights up with an "arctic blue glow" to live up to its name. It stands out from other matte black microphones that don't have a ton of personality, and it does so without looking ridiculous. I was previously using the HyperX QuadCast microphone for all of my recording needs, but I'm definitely switching to MXL's offering going forward. The improved audio quality isn't drastic, but it is definitely noticable and provides clearer feedback. And though this microphone can still be used for gaming, it doesn't obnoxiously scream "gamer."

Category Spec Weight 1.2 lbs (w/o mount) Cable length 12ft Frequency response 30 Hz - 20 kHz Impedance 200 ohms Power requirements Phantom Power 48V (+- 4V) Current consumption <3.0mA Polar patterns Cardioid Ports XLR Sensitivity 15mV/Pa

The entire bundle also includes a Mic Mate Pro XLR to USB converter, a table mount, and a dual shockmount and pop filter. All of it is easy to set up, and the Mic Mate Pro makes starting a breeze as it's ready right out of the box. Just plug it in and you're good to go without any hassle. The table mount itself can swivel and extend in multiple directions so you can adjust your mic accordingly whenever you need to. I couldn't place it exactly where I wanted to on my desk, but that was more of a design problem with my desk itself than the mount. While I'd like it to offer more polar pickup patterns, the one that it does support (cardioid) works well. I live in an apartment and I can't always control when someone slams a door, stomps up the stairs, or blasts their music. I don't need to worry about that because this microphone won't pick those unwanted sounds up. Even after I had lost my voice from being sick, the MXL Blizzard 990 did a commendable job at making me sound presentable. MXL Blizzard 990 Overstream Pro Bundle What I don't like

One of the first things I did after setting up the microphone was checking for a way to mute it. There isn't one. There is no button or dial on the microphone itself nor the converter that will completely mute it. You'll either need to unplug it entirely or mute it through whichever recording software you are using, neither of which are ideal. I frequently need to mute some of my other microphones at a moment's notice, and that there isn't a way to do that on the MXL Blizzard 990 seems like an oversight. Another problem I have lies with its XLR to USB converter. It doesn't have a good indicator on its gain dial as to how high or low you have it set. Setting it to a specific position is all about trial and error, and the sensitivity is tricky to handle. Much like when you're trying to get your shower water the perfect temperature before scalding or freezing you, it's much too easy for the sound to blow out or become too quiet with the slightest adjustment in the right (wrong?) place. This isn't so much a fault of the microphone since it is designed this way, but I also wish it had more than one polar pattern. As it stands it only has a fixed cardioid pickup pattern. This is usually all you need as it picks up sound from the front, but it would have been nice to be given choices between a few. Should you buy an MXL Blizzard 990 microphone with XLR to USB converter? Yes

MXL proves once again why it specializes in microphones with the MXL Blizzard 990. The Overstream Pro Bundle in particular is perfect for livestreaming, podcasting, and recording music. Its appealing design is just an added bonus. 3.5 out of 5 The bundle is definitely pricier than what you may be used to paying for a microphone — I can't say for certain if I would personally spend this kind of money on a microphone — but it'll well worth it for some people considering what it comes with, even if it's disconcerting that at this price it doesn't have a dedicated mute button.

