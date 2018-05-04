Star Wars fans screamed in delight following the release of Lenovo's Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR headset last year, and those screams are about to get much louder following its latest expansion. Starting today, Jedi Challenges will allow you to go one-on-one in local multiplayer lightsaber battles.
Assuming you've got access to two of the Jedi Challenges headsets, you and a friend can engage in lightsaber duels like never before. Your headset will allow you to see you and your friends' saber and virtual cues will tell you when to strike your opponent and defend yourself.
Per Lenovo's Senior VP and General Manager of Consumer PCs and Smart Devices, Jeff Meredith –
One of the most popular fan requests since the launch of Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is to enable 1-on-1 local multiplayer mode for fans to duel one another in lightsaber battles. We're excited to continue collaborating with Disney to fulfill fans' wishes by testing the frontiers of augmented reality. The introduction of the Lightsaber Versus Mode is another step in our journey to offering consumers one-of-a-kind, immersive experiences made possible by AR.
Similar to the Last Jedi-themed update that dropped in December, the lightsaber multiplayer mode will be available as part of a free update to the existing Star Wars: Jedi Challenges mobile app. The update's rolling out today, so you can start living our your Jedi dreams right now.