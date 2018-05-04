Star Wars fans screamed in delight following the release of Lenovo's Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR headset last year, and those screams are about to get much louder following its latest expansion. Starting today, Jedi Challenges will allow you to go one-on-one in local multiplayer lightsaber battles.

Assuming you've got access to two of the Jedi Challenges headsets, you and a friend can engage in lightsaber duels like never before. Your headset will allow you to see you and your friends' saber and virtual cues will tell you when to strike your opponent and defend yourself.

Per Lenovo's Senior VP and General Manager of Consumer PCs and Smart Devices, Jeff Meredith –