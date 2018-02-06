Lately I've found myself trying to do more in a shorter time, which means employing tools my phone already offers — like Multi-Window.
At the end of 2017, I promised that I would spend less time on my phone, since I wanted to reclaim some of that often-wasted time for other things, like reading or spending more time with actual humans. But I need to use a phone — and often many phones — for work, so picking it up less often is a tricky negotiation.
In recent months, I've found myself relying on a feature that debuted in 2016 with Nougat but improved quite a bit with Oreo: Multi-Window. This isn't some new thing: Samsung had its own version of the feature for years before Google integrated it into Android at large, but so few apps supported it that it became a game of sorts to see which combinations would work. But today, in early 2018, almost all apps support Multi-Window in some way unless they need the entire screen, like a game or photo app; and even those that don't explicitly support, like Spotify, work pretty well.
Thanks to smart resizing, Multi-Window even works nicely on smaller phones like the Pixel 2.
Multi-Window has become somewhat of an addiction for me — even on small phones like the Pixel 2 (not the 2 XL), I find myself watching a YouTube video (in portrait mode) on top while scrolling through a webpage in Chrome or keeping apprised of my coworkers in Slack. In the mornings, I use the Clock app to start a coffee timer while catching up on my RSS feeds in Newsblur.
There isn't a multi-window solution for every multitasking problem, but the beauty of it — and all phones running Android 7.0 Nougat and above can use it, which accounts for around 30% of devices — is that it's so flexible. An alternative sizing of around 65/35 lets portrait users see more of one app, which is my preferred view for watching YouTube videos, since it's not possible (at least where I live) to just listen to the audio in the background.
Multi-Window is the best Android feature that no one is using.
Even without employing Multi-Window, an increasing number of people are watching regular 16:9 video content in portrait mode. Perhaps some are just too lazy to turn the phone around, but the likely reason is that it's just easier to hold a phone upright than having to balance it in landscape mode.
Moreover, the proliferation of phones with taller 2:1 (or in Samsung's case, 18.5:9) aspect ratios make Multi-Window even more useful, because these phones have considerably more vertical space to work with to accommodate additional content in portrait mode. So that YouTube video ends up taking the same amount of vertical space as on a phone with a 16:9 display, but there's a lot more room for a web browser or Twitter feed as a result.
Multi-Window doesn't just take a single form, either: on phones, it can also show up as a small floating window above another app. The most notable example is Google Maps, which shrinks down to a little thumbnail during navigation and can be easily expanded to fullscreen with a couple of taps. This versatility really does enhance the experience, especially when, as a passenger in the car, I can visually reference step-by-step navigation instructions without being beholden to the foreground app.
The more I experiment with Multi-Window, the more useful it becomes. And because it's built into Android, I find myself using it now more than ever. Of course, the feature is best utilized on larger devices like tablets and Chromebooks, but given that phones today act like both of those things — I do everything on my phone, including work-related tasks — I'll just keep doing what I'm doing.
Reader comments
Really needed it just now and app doesn't support it....
You can force it for all apps with a toggle in the developer settings.
This is an incredibly helpful tip.
Great tip indeed. I get so many conference calls which require a pin from the email, and you can't paste the pin in, and the dialer didn't support multi window. Until this!
Thanks :)
Thanks for the tip! Love it!
On my G3 it was terrible because the screen was too short. On my G6, with the new ratio, it makes it MUCH more enjoyable to use.
It's really useful on the Note phones, since the S Pen makes it easy to copy and paste between windows. It's not that you can't copy/past without an S Pen, but the stylus makes it so much easier.
I've loved multi window since back on the Note 2. On the Z Force now, it's nice, but I do miss being able to switch top and bottom apps on the fly and having floating apps. Are these addressed in Oreo?
not a simple solution but swipe up and long press on recent to switch top and bottom app.
Yeah, that gets the job done. I was just spoiled for years with how samsung implemented it... but apparently I don't miss it enough to keep me as a samsung customer though.
Honestly, I've had phones and tablets that support it for a long time. There have been times when it would have been nice, but there's never been an instance when it would have saved me time. By the time I get into multi-window and do what I need to do, I could have just switched apps. I'm not going to make a blanket statement and say it's useless just because I don't use it, but I really can't think of a case when it's worth the effort.
I agree; I'm so used to switching tabs that I never think to use multiple windows, and there are very few times I have to go between both.
« I use the Clock app to start a coffee timer while catching up on my RSS feeds in Newsblur«
Why? You don't need to have the timer on the screen all the time
In my case I do since I'm using a Chemex and like to reference the timer to ensure I'm not pouring too quickly. Esoteric but so useful.
Using split-screen creator. You can open two apps at the same time, with one icon. Instead of opening one app, then the other, it can create a icon with both apps already ready for split-screen. I can open ,say, google photos, and the gallery at the same time with one icon. A real time saver.
Okay ... so, how do you do it???
I know right? I have Oreo on my OP3T and I have never figured out how to do it. I gave up a long time ago and just figured I was too old (38) to understand the new tech in phones anymore and this would just be a feature I never used.
Press the card view button that you'd use to switch between apps normally. Then tap and hold on the first app you want in split screen and drag the card to the top where it says "drag here for split screen". Then open another app in the bottom half of the screen.
Thanks. First explanation I have seen. Unfortunately, it seems like most of the apps I use regularly don't support it. Oh well.
IMO, I've found multi-windows/split screen/tasking to be extremely limited on mobile, to the point where it's often forgettable (on both vanilla Android and iOS).
The main problem starts with the minimal display space (on phones, less so on the 12.9 iPad) and virtual keyboards. The keyboard uses nearly half the display, and so the type of "multitasking" you can actually do is limited. If you're using an instant messenger, tweeting, doing a search, or most anything that requires regular input, you're pretty much dedicating a large portion of your display to it. Though possible, it becomes more tricky to immerse in video or even something else that's passive. Then there's the fact that the notification shade can already handle some heavier lifting when it comes to multitasking (like Maps or Messenger, on Android).
Which brings up another issue-- multi-window (and tasking) may work for visual interactions, but rarely for audio. If I'm watching a video where I just need a visual demonstration for something, I generally can't do that while listening to music (it will stop playback). The same goes for a game. Most applications aren't programmed to allow simultaneous audio playback. The result is that while you may have "more" flexibility for visual interactions, your audio ones limit you, anyway.
This is all beside the fact that you can't run multiple instances of the same app and other possibilities you can on a desktop OS. Multi-windows/split screen/tasking is a fine feature when done well, but in general, there's still a lot of work to be done. Task-switching is much further along, via the dedicated button or notification shade, and it's usually faster, IMO.
Isn't the Google Maps app actually using Picture in Picture mentioned in the article rather than Multi-Window? I must say I find PnP a lot more useful than M-W as you can still use the main app keyboard whilst YouTube etc is still running in a small window.
PiP is a form of Multi-Window as per the Oreo SDK.
Totally confuses the conductors on Metro-North when I show my MTA train ticket on top and some other app I'm using on the bottom. Most insist that I switch to full screen thinking I'm trying to put one over on them.
I barely ever do that on my computer.... I have three 24" monitors for a reason. I'm certainly not going to try and cram multiple windows on a tiny ass phone screen.
https://media.giphy.com/media/bV7Ul34rRilIA/giphy.gif
2014 : Touchwiz is so full of useless features than no one needs, Android stock is so much better.
2018 : Multi-Window on phones is the best Android feature you're probably not using
I've used multi window since Samsung introduced it in 2012, I think the Note 10.1 was the first device and it even had floating windows. Note 2 launched with it, S3 was updated to include it. Nexus users called it a useless gimmick until Google adopted it 4 years later.
My favorite thing for years was having a youtube video play across the top of the screen while texting or browsing on the bottom. This was before youtube red and before most phones had a way to keep youtube audio going while doing something else.
I've loved the multi-window feature as soon as I realized I could let YouTube play in the background while I'm doing something else. Sure it's not truly in the background, but I can shrink the YouTube window to just the height of the video. The rest of my S8+ screen is free for anything else I want to do.
Use it all the tinge on my Note 8.
Been using it on my Samsung devices for awhile