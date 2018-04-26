We'll start with the most compact battery on our list. This jump starter from Anker includes a 9000mAh internal battery, two USB ports to charge your phone in emergency situations, along with a built-in LED flashlight. Designed to jump-start cars with gasoline engines up to 2.8L and can deliver up to 15 jump-starts from a full charge. While it's small enough to be stored in your glovebox, you'll want to remind yourself to charge it every couple of months just so it's ready to use whenever you need it. The kit includes a carrying case, a car charger for the battery pack itself, and of course the clamps for connecting up to your car battery. If this sounds like the right fit your you and your car, get this jump-starter battery pack by Anker for $80. See at Amazon DBPOWER 500A Portable Car Jump Starter

If the Anker product is a bit too small to support your vehicle or a bit more than you'd like to pay, consider this option from DBPOWER. With 500A peak current available, you'll be able to jump-start any vehicle with a 3.0L gas engine or 2.0L diesel engine. Along with a standard 5V/2.1A USB port, they've also included a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port and a USB-C port that lets you quickly charge up if you find yourself needing roadside assistance with a dead phone. All these features built into a device that's small enough to fit in your glovebox. You know what's also small? The price — just $50 on Amazon. See at Amazon DBPOWER 600A Portable Car Jump Starter

Another good option from DBPOWER that steps up the specs — with 600 amps of peak current you'll be able to jump-start vehicles with up to 6.5L gas or 5.2L diesel engines. There's also the USB ports included along with a convenient LCD display that shows you the remaining power. This is a heavy duty option that's still small enough to fit in your glovebox. It includes a flashlight and compass, too, so this makes a great option to keep on the boat at the cabin. Get yours for just $70 on Amazon. See at Amazon Weego Heavy Duty Jump Starter

Weego is all about the car jump starter tech — they offer seven different models that start as low as $65 and as high as $191 for a professional model that'll jump start just about anything. The Weego Jump Starter 22s was selected by Wirecutter as their pick for the best overall value, but we'll highlight the Jump Starter Promo that includes a bonus battery pack that's just as handy to keep in your glovebox Get the promo pack for $69, or check out the other options from Weego. See at Amazon Beatit 800A Portable Car Jump Starter