It's a road tripper's nightmare — you make a quick pit stop only to find that your battery has died and you need a boost. If you're lucky your car insurance includes roadside assistance for situations like this.
But if you're prepared with the right tech, you can boost yourself and get right back on the road!
With the summer months just around the corner, now's the time to invest in a multi-functional car jump starter as a failsafe before you're left stranded on the side of the highway.
- Anker PowerCore 400A Car Jump Starter (up to 2.8L Gas)
- DBPOWER 500A Portable Car Jump Starter (up to 3.0L Gas/ 2.0L Diesel
- DBPOWER 600A Portable Car Jump Starter (up to 6.5L Gas/ 5.2L Diesel
- Weego Heavy Duty Jump Starter (up to 6.4L Gas/ 3.2L Diesel
- Beatit 800A Portable Car Jump Starter (up to 7.0L Gas/ 5.5L Diesel)
Anker PowerCore 400A Car Jump Starter
We'll start with the most compact battery on our list. This jump starter from Anker includes a 9000mAh internal battery, two USB ports to charge your phone in emergency situations, along with a built-in LED flashlight.
Designed to jump-start cars with gasoline engines up to 2.8L and can deliver up to 15 jump-starts from a full charge. While it's small enough to be stored in your glovebox, you'll want to remind yourself to charge it every couple of months just so it's ready to use whenever you need it. The kit includes a carrying case, a car charger for the battery pack itself, and of course the clamps for connecting up to your car battery.
If this sounds like the right fit your you and your car, get this jump-starter battery pack by Anker for $80.
DBPOWER 500A Portable Car Jump Starter
If the Anker product is a bit too small to support your vehicle or a bit more than you'd like to pay, consider this option from DBPOWER. With 500A peak current available, you'll be able to jump-start any vehicle with a 3.0L gas engine or 2.0L diesel engine.
Along with a standard 5V/2.1A USB port, they've also included a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port and a USB-C port that lets you quickly charge up if you find yourself needing roadside assistance with a dead phone.
All these features built into a device that's small enough to fit in your glovebox. You know what's also small? The price — just $50 on Amazon.
DBPOWER 600A Portable Car Jump Starter
Another good option from DBPOWER that steps up the specs — with 600 amps of peak current you'll be able to jump-start vehicles with up to 6.5L gas or 5.2L diesel engines. There's also the USB ports included along with a convenient LCD display that shows you the remaining power.
This is a heavy duty option that's still small enough to fit in your glovebox. It includes a flashlight and compass, too, so this makes a great option to keep on the boat at the cabin.
Get yours for just $70 on Amazon.
Weego Heavy Duty Jump Starter
Weego is all about the car jump starter tech — they offer seven different models that start as low as $65 and as high as $191 for a professional model that'll jump start just about anything.
The Weego Jump Starter 22s was selected by Wirecutter as their pick for the best overall value, but we'll highlight the Jump Starter Promo that includes a bonus battery pack that's just as handy to keep in your glovebox
Get the promo pack for $69, or check out the other options from Weego.
Beatit 800A Portable Car Jump Starter
Designed to boost vehicles with up to 7.0L gas or 5.5L diesel engines, this is a great option for anyone who owns a big SUV or truck. Featuring a 18,000mAh lithium ion battery and dual USB ports which can be used to charge smartphones, tablets or other devices, and an emergency flashlight, this is a great option.
Beatit says their car jump starter includes "intelligent clamps" which include over current, short circuit, overload, over-voltage, and over-charge protections.
You can pick up yours for $70.
Have you used a portable car jump starter?
What has been your experience? Got a recommendation that didn't make our list? Let us know in the comments.