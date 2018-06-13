MSN News is becoming Microsoft News on Android and iOS

The MSN News app for Android and iOS is getting a new name: Microsoft News. We first noticed the rebranding in an update to the beta version of the app on Android, but OnMSFT has also confirmed the new moniker is rolling out for iOS beta testers as well.

Aside from the new name, there isn't much else to see here. However, users will have to go through a new setup experience, which introduces the new name and asks you to check off your interests, after updating.

The renaming follows a major update that rolled out to beta testers in January, bringing a whole new look to the app. The revamp included the ability to keep your news interests in sync across all devices, a dark theme, and continuous scrolling from one article to the next.

If you're a beta tester, you can grab the updated app for Android and iOS now. There's no timeline on when the revamp will make its way to the release version, but I wouldn't expect it to be too far off.

See at Google Play See at the App Store