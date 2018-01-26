The Mate 10 Pro was supposed to make Huawei a household name in the United States, with an AT&T logo on its back and a prominent place on store shelves. But thanks to the last-minute collapse of that deal, the Mate 10 Pro is instead stuck in the same no-carrier purgatory that relegated its predecessors to North American footnotes. The result is a smartphone that seems fated to retread the footsteps of those forerunners, however great it might be. The good news is that you'll still be able to buy the phone unlocked here in the States when it hits shelves in February. The bad news (for Huawei) is that if you do, you'll probably be one of the few.

I've been using the Mate 10 Pro for two months and I've got a pretty solid handle on the highs and lows, so after you absorb the official Android Central take, join me for the MrMobile review! We'll bounce from Boston to Las Vegas (and even take a flight through the Grand Canyon in a helicopter!) before we settle on a buy/don't buy for this prettiest (and saddest) of all Huawei phones.