A blocky build chock full of right angles; a slick and smooth 120hz display; a big battery between even bigger speakers. Yep, the Razer Phone 2 sure is familiar! But in building a sequel to its gaming-focused flagship from last year, Razer has taken the opportunity to fix nearly every single flaw I called out in my review of that older model. From water and dust resistance to a glowing Chroma logo to a brighter display to a wholly reworked camera, the Razer Phone 2 seems poised to finally deliver on last year's lofty promises – as long as you're willing to shell out the asking price of $799.

