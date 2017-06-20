Almost a year ago to the day, I kicked off the MrMobile YouTube channel with a review of the OnePlus 3 – so it seems fitting that MrMobile's one-year anniversary lands alongside the debut of the next phone in the family formerly known as "flagship killers."

Like its immediate predecessor the OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 5 is better described as a killer flagship, with top-of-the-line specs packed into a very affordable package. That's OnePlus's game, after all, and the company plays it well. But does its focus on camera quality justify the slightly higher price tag – and will you be able to tell it apart from your friends' iPhones? Hit up MrMobile's OnePlus 5 review to find out, and then hop on over to Android Central's full OnePlus 5 review to learn what it really means to "never settle."