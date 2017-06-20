Almost a year ago to the day, I kicked off the MrMobile YouTube channel with a review of the OnePlus 3 – so it seems fitting that MrMobile's one-year anniversary lands alongside the debut of the next phone in the family formerly known as "flagship killers."
Like its immediate predecessor the OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 5 is better described as a killer flagship, with top-of-the-line specs packed into a very affordable package. That's OnePlus's game, after all, and the company plays it well. But does its focus on camera quality justify the slightly higher price tag – and will you be able to tell it apart from your friends' iPhones? Hit up MrMobile's OnePlus 5 review to find out, and then hop on over to Android Central's full OnePlus 5 review to learn what it really means to "never settle."
Well, one way to tell it's not an iPhone is Android, the fact that you're NOT stuck in Apple's severely walled garden, and that shiny OnePlus logo on the back. Also, the fact that your wallet is heavier after you purchase it. Prices may have gone up on OnePlus handsets, but so has the quality. Components cost something, so to the people who are disappointed the OnePlus 5 isn't $299, take a look at BLU.
I am going to stick with my one plus 3. I don't see any ground breaking wow factor in OP5.
Would see what others come up with