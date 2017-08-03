The Moto Z2 Force Edition should be the best smartphone Motorola has ever released – and with its unbreakable screen, powerful internals and excellent camera, it comes close. But elsewhere, the Z2 Force bears the unmistakable scars of cost-cutting: a smaller battery; an absent headphone jack; no StyleShell or 30W Turbo Charger in the box. And while those cut corners might be acceptable on a discount smartphone, they're awful tough to swallow on a $720 "flagship."

Join me for MrMobile's Moto Z2 Force review to find out why I'd rather save some money and get the Z2 Play instead ... then click on through to Android Central's Moto Z2 Force review for the deeper dive!

