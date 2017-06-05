In five years reviewing smartphones I don't think I've ever seen one so full of contradiction as the HTC U11. A stunning backplate mated to a forgettable face; fast software blunted by extraneous gimmicks; slick multimedia features without a big battery to back 'em up. Even the name "U11" seems an awkward compromise of last year's simplicity and this year's … peculiar claptrap.
But despite all the flip-flopping, the HTC U11 is a good smartphone with some unique features; find out whether they're enough to make it matter, in MrMobile's HTC U11 Review! And be sure to check out all of Android Central's coverage as well!
Reader comments
MrMobile's HTC U11 review: A study in contradictions
*puts flame resistant suit on*
They review is full of contradiction. The Reviewer is all over the map on this phone.
I would have to agree with you completely.
Got an extra suit?
This was one of the most biased reviews I have EVER heard. The disdain he had for the U11 was obvious in his voice. There are many complaints on his bias in the comments. I suggest if you guys are being paid off by Samsung to make their stuff look great that you aren't so obvious about it. You guys are getting worse and worse on your bias and your site is suffering for it.
It's. A. Review.
It's his job to tell us how he feels about it, not to be impartial. If that's what you want, read a spec sheet and look up benchmark tests.
Oh oh, he offended you didn't he?
You should watch his Galaxy S8 review. He's pretty critical of that too so I don't think it's a pro Samsung narrative. If anything is pro LG. His G6 review is very positive.
Everyone will have their own subjective opinion with each device. Do your research, pick what you want, and move on.
You think Samsung is threatened by HTC? Really?
Join us here in the forums as well to discuss this review. Many folks including me don't think Mr.Mobile did a good job reviewing this phone.
https://forums.androidcentral.com/htc-u11/805280-mr-mobile-u-11-review.html
How is the S8 more advanced? Because it has an awkard 18.5:9 aspect ratio? I personally think the no bezel look is ugly.
Me to it needs hands of a Yeti 😜😉
I must be missing something here. How is he biased? He said the camera, back plate, and software were great. He said the front looks old (and it looks exactly like last year's) and the battery life isn't great. Disappointed by the lack of OIS in the front camera. What's so biased about that?
I'm a little disappointed in it too. If they'd have made the bezels smaller and maybe gone with a smaller screen as well, I'd have bought it already.
Disclaimer: I'd still recommend this over the GS8 and G6. And would really rather companies just stick with the 16:9 ratio and make the phones shorter.
Yupppppp.
This just in, Mr Mobile contradicts himself. With flaming haircut, while trying to come off as a straight man. Fails on both fronts.
You watched a review of a smartphone and your first thoughts were about hair and the reviewer's sexuality. And then you were an ******* about both of those things. You are a weird and creepy person.
oh I didn't watch it. I don't need someone to tell me what I should think. Thanks though.
It's. A. Review.
Why does everyone expect everyone and their mother to have the same thoughts? Everyone is different.
Sure, Michael was maybe a bit too nitpicky, but that's how he feels, and he did say that it's overall a very good phone. So why the negativity?
Because HTC fanboys are extremely sensitive and because Mr Mobile has a voice that matters in the phone industry as far as reviews go. It's not a shot at them it's an absolute fact.
I figured it out! HTC is sending emails to people in their VIP community to defend it's new phone in return for "swag". Just read an article about it. All of these critical comments make sense all of a sudden...
http://www.phonearena.com/news/HTC-promises-swag-in-exchange-for-positiv...
I figured it out! Samsung literally pays people to badmouth competitors. Correcting idiots, doesn't really seem so bad in comparison.
Again, HTC isn't in Samsung's radar. Why would they waste the money?
Please keep in mind smartphone reviewers see a ton of smartphones and aren't really in the consumer mindset most of the time. I think he did a good job in this review though I agree AC seems to give the S8 way too much love (do we really need 10 articles a day about every minute detail of the s8???). Personally I think the front is fine and I'm glad the FPS is in the same place.
Glad to see boomsound is back and they've nailed the camera. Battery life should be fine for most people and I'm actually excited by the extra abilities that come with USB-C audio.
I'll take a look when it's in stores but I hope HTC finally gets a hit though I'm not holding my breath. I'm tired of Samsung dominating the android mindshare.
Me too. It's utterly boring and unhealthy for the future of mobile.