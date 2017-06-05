In five years reviewing smartphones I don't think I've ever seen one so full of contradiction as the HTC U11. A stunning backplate mated to a forgettable face; fast software blunted by extraneous gimmicks; slick multimedia features without a big battery to back 'em up. Even the name "U11" seems an awkward compromise of last year's simplicity and this year's … peculiar claptrap.

But despite all the flip-flopping, the HTC U11 is a good smartphone with some unique features; find out whether they're enough to make it matter, in MrMobile's HTC U11 Review! And be sure to check out all of Android Central's coverage as well!