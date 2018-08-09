"We are confident that we have built the best smartphone on the market." That's the kind of braggadocious boast so common to phone releases that I usually don't even bother to write it down. But when it's Samsung saying it, I take … note. Not because Samsung is infallible –far from it– but because in a sea of companies making huge promises, it's one of the only ones to consistently deliver.

The Galaxy Note 9 is everything you expect from a Note. It's an oversized smartphone with oversized specifications to match – from a 512GB storage option to a massive 4,000 mAh battery to a custom carbon-fiber cooling solution for its Snapdragon 845 processor. Whether those attributes justify its thousand-dollar starting price remains to be seen, but you can get an early taste of what the Note 9 brings to the table in the video above.

