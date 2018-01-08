A thought occurred to me as I was reviewing the Galaxy Note 8 last year, and then it popped up again when I took a look at the iPhone X. A lot of people think you need to pay almost a thousand dollars for a good smartphone these days. And while you, the astute Android Central reader, might know this already, it bears repeating: you don't.

For the past few weeks I've been using the Honor 7X, HTC U11 Life, and Motorola Moto X4, three midrange smartphones that bring a slew of special features not seen before in this price bracket (which runs from $200 to $400 unlocked). That's not the most affordable collection of smartphones you can get, nor is this roundup at all exclusive – but at the top of 2018, I believe it to be the sweet spot between frugality and a solid Android experience.

Join me for my take on the Best Midrange Smartphones at the top of 2018 – and be sure to check out the full Android Central reviews of the Honor 7X, HTC U11 Life and Moto X4 for the full story on these phones.