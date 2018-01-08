A thought occurred to me as I was reviewing the Galaxy Note 8 last year, and then it popped up again when I took a look at the iPhone X. A lot of people think you need to pay almost a thousand dollars for a good smartphone these days. And while you, the astute Android Central reader, might know this already, it bears repeating: you don't.
For the past few weeks I've been using the Honor 7X, HTC U11 Life, and Motorola Moto X4, three midrange smartphones that bring a slew of special features not seen before in this price bracket (which runs from $200 to $400 unlocked). That's not the most affordable collection of smartphones you can get, nor is this roundup at all exclusive – but at the top of 2018, I believe it to be the sweet spot between frugality and a solid Android experience.
Join me for my take on the Best Midrange Smartphones at the top of 2018 – and be sure to check out the full Android Central reviews of the Honor 7X, HTC U11 Life and Moto X4 for the full story on these phones.
MrMobile's frugal phone favorites