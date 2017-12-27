The very first time I laid eyes on the Light L16 camera, I knew I had to test it. 16 individual 13MP sensors ranging from 28mm to 150mm, laid out in a scattershot pattern without even the pretense of adhering to a grid, festooned with steerable mirrors that wiggled and warbled as they fixed those big mechanical eyes on a subject ... it was the perfect mix of oversized smartphone and terrifying Matrix robo-spider. I snapped one up as soon as it went on sale.
Unfortunately, I very quickly encountered many of the problems I'd read about – all of which trace themselves back to the core promise of the product. Light calls the L16 the "camera of the future," and given its potent mixture of cutting-edge technology and the hefty $1950 price tag, I expected nothing less. Sadly, though, the photos the L16 delivered fell far short of the pictures kicked out by my Pixel 2 XL – disappointments which continued even after a software update and a trip through Light's special Lumen desktop suite.
Of course the L16 wasn't made to go head-to-head with a smartphone; rather, it seems to have been built as equal parts technology showcase and DSLR replacement. And there's still a lot to learn (and some to even like) about the L16. It's just not a camera I would recommend to anyone at this point. Click on through to the MrMobile L16 review above to find out why!
Reader comments
MrMobile spent $1950 on the L16 Camera (so you don't have to)
Is... Is that........real?
If real still has a looooong way to go, and definitely needs a serious facelift too as that thing is fugly. I'm sure 16 sensors aren't necessary either to achieve the results they are trying to strive for.
Unless the result they're trying to achieve is justifying a near $2,000 pricetag.