The Android world is a diverse landscape of distinctive, powerful, and sometimes bizarre smartphones … but let's face it: Samsung's new Android flagship is always "the next big thing." The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are all you're going to be hearing about for the next few weeks – and even if nine out of ten people wouldn't be able to tell them apart from their immediate predecessors at a glance, there are at least a few new features worth checking out. Among them: a fingerprint sensor whose placement actually makes sense; revamped speakers for more immersive audio; and a variable-aperture camera capable of some truly magical slow-motion video.

Just how iterative are these Galaxy S8 sequels, and how old does your current phone need to be for you to consider upgrading to them? Get an early taste ahead of the full Galaxy S9 review, in MrMobile's Galaxy S9 / Galaxy S9+ Hands-On above! Then be sure to hit up the Android Central preview post for the deeper dive.