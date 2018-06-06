The Moto Z3 Play is one of the more predictable smartphone releases of the year. Motorola returns to a glass-on-glass design, adds a second camera for portrait mode, and punches up enough of the specs to keep this phone current with (most of) its mid-tier competition. Of course, the company also continues delivering on its promise of Moto Mod compatibility with the Z3 Play: there's even a free Moto Mod in the box this time around, a 2000 mAh battery to augment the installed 3000 mAh pack. (Daniel Bader has more on this in Android Central's official hands-on here.)

If the Moto Z3 Play lives up to its forerunners, we can expect great battery life, outstanding software features and one of the more fun and useful accessory ecosystems to be found in the Android world. The question is: is that enough to get people to spend $499 on a Z3 Play, given competition like the OnePlus 6 (and the notable absence of Verizon Wireless in the list of carrier partners)? Stay tuned for the full review to find out - and check out the official MrMobile hands-on in the meantime!