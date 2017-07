For the fifth year running, Motorola's spicing up the summer with a smartphone that's not afraid to stand out – but this year, the bombastic brand name feels a bit … Forced.

I'm Michael Fisher, alias MrMobile, and I went hands-on with the Moto Z2 Force Edition and the latest Moto Mod, the Moto 360 Camera. Check out this video, and then head over to Android Central's hands-on coverage for more.

