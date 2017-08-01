Normally, a new color option and a minor spec bump aren't newsworthy enough for a hands-on video. But the BlackBerry KEYone Special Edition (or, if you want to be all official about things, the "Limited Edition KEYone Mercury Black Device by BlackBerry made by Optiemus Infracom") is noteworthy for more than a new paint job. For one thing, the special-edition KEYone improves on the base model in RAM and internal storage, two areas it was especially lacking. And for another, it's assembled by an entirely different company.

Of course, there's more to the story, so click on through for MrMobile's BlackBerry KEYone Special Edition hands-on ... and be sure to check out all the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition coverage on CrackBerry for all the fine details I missed!