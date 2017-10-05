When Google dropped its first Pixel smartphone last year, I was not impressed. I dogged it for its lack of waterproofing, its derivative design, and for having a custom launcher when I expected pure stock Android. But then an important thing happened: I used the Pixel. And in short order, its instantaneous responsiveness ruined me for every other Android phone out there.

Yesterday in San Francisco, Google announced a couple successors to those original Pixels. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL correct some of their predecessors' shortcomings … while also introducing a couple more. Join me for the MrMobile hands-on with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and stick around till the end for a lingering look at the new PixelBook! And be sure to check out Android Central's detailed dive on the same!