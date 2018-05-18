The LG G7 is tough to wrap my brain around, even given the space of two videos in which to do it. On the one hand, the G7 packs some truly compelling differentiators: the old reliable wide-angle camera on the back; the new Boombox speaker system rumbling away beneath the Raspberry Rose paint; the return of both IP68 ingress protection and MIL-STD 810G ruggedization. On the other hand, it's shaved off some battery in the transition from the previous generation; traded OLED for LCD; and sacrificed the G6's distinctive look and feel for a just-another-notched-phone aesthetic that's fine … but really no more than that.

So is it worth your money? That all depends on what the price tag says when it comes to US carriers in June. I do some speculating in that department at the end of Part 2 – but until then we've got a lot of impressions to cover, from the offset earpiece to the still-there headphone jack. Join me for MrMobile's two-part LG G7 review, stretching from the shores of Jeju Island to the back alleys of Google I/O! Then check out the full Android Central coverage here on the site.