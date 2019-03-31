Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off a variety of Mr. Beams lighting gear , which brings pricing down to as low was just $12 for some of it. There are some lights designed for usage inside, and others that are able to be used outside, so if you're struggling with pesky dark areas at night, or want something where you can't easily run power, today's sale is for you.

If you're looking for high-quality lights to place inside your home or outside that will last for a long time and won't require expensive electrical lines be run to them, these are the ones to buy. There's a wide variety of options available today, so check them all out.

Starting with the interior lights, you can get a one-pack or two-pack of these well-rated stick-on ceiling lights that are motion activated. You can install them in just seconds, and they are powered by AA batteries. The light itself turns off after 30 seconds of no motion, which allows the batteries to last longer, and each one provides an output of about 200 lumens. There's also a brighter option available for $19.79 each, or one that you actually screw into the wall instead for the same price.

Exterior lighting is where Mr. Beams really tends to ... shine. There are a number of outdoor lights in this sale, including this wireless battery powered motion-sensing floodlight for $21.59 or this 2-pack of motion-sensing spotlight style lights for $26.49. You can opt to get a single spotlight camera for $11.89 if you don't need to light up a whole bunch of space. These are also all battery powered, meaning you can install them within just minutes without the need to have electrical wiring run to where you want to place them.

You'll want to check out the full sale here as many of these are down to all-time low prices. Keep in mind, these discounts are good for today only, so don't miss out.

