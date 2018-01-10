This isn't the first time we've seen a projector packed into a phone, but it is the cleanest implementation yet.

CES used to be a decent showcase for a lot of the major upcoming phones for the year, but as time's gone on, that's changed. Big phone unveilings are now reserved for MWC, IFA, and other press events throughout the year, but if you look hard enough, there are still some handsets to be found here and there.

One company that's at CES 2018 is Wireless Mobi Solutions from San Diego, and it's showing off a product called the "Moviphone." The Moviphone is a mid-range Android handset that doesn't look all that exciting at first glance, but upon further inspection, you'll see there's something unique on the back – a built-in projector.

The Moviphone can project a 720p HD image up to 100-inches in size, and its brightness rating of 50-lumens is right on par with what Motorola's projector Moto Mod offers. However, unlike the Moto Mod for Motorola's Moto Z devices, you wouldn't know there was a projector on the Moviphone if we didn't already tell you. It really is amazing just how much the Moviephone looks like any other random Android phone, and while its design might not be very inspiring, the fact that there's a projector packed inside a familiar form factor is commendable.

Other specs for the Moviphone include a MediaTek MT6750V processor, 4,000 mAh battery, 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 1280 x 720 display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

You can buy the Moviphone now from Wireless Mobi Solutions' website for $599, but the company is hoping to expand it to other retailers and wireless carriers.

See at Wireless Mobi Solutions