Get ready for more behind-the-scenes and bloopers.

When Movies Anywhere launched this past October, it came as a true godsend for those with extensive digital libraries sprawled across multiple platforms. Being able to store and watch all your movies from Google Play, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu in one location is still pretty magical, but it looks like there's an extra benefit for titles purchased on Google Play Movies that we didn't notice until now.

Google Play Movies has come a long way since its launch, but there are still certain areas where it's lacking – one of these being included extra content. There are some titles on Play Movies that come with behind-the-scenes clips and bloopers, but they're few and far between when compared to something like iTunes.

However, if you've purchased movies on Google Play and link your account to Movies Anywhere, you'll be able to watch any extra content that comes with those titles on other services in Movies Anywhere.

For example, if you purchased a movie like Big Hero 6 on Google Play Movies, you'll see that it doesn't come with any sort of extras. However, if you link your Google account to Movies Anywhere, you can jump to the Movies Anywhere app, open up Big Hero 6, and watch deleted scenes, interviews with some of the people behind the movie, and even the short Feast that aired before the movie in theaters.

I've checked multiple movies in my personal collection, and I can confirm that there's extra content for titles in Movies Anywhere that just isn't available in Play Movies – even though I originally purchased them through Google.

Movies Anywhere was already a game-changer, and this latest discovery just makes it even better.

