Unless you've been living under a rock, chances are you've heard of MoviePass by now. Being able to pay just $9.95/month to watch as many as one movie per day in theaters is an enticing proposition, but to not much surprise, some people are apprehensive of its too good to be true offer.
During the recent Entertainment Finance Forum, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe might have given some users a reason to cancel their subscription.
The topic of Lowe's talk was Data is the New Oil: How will MoviePass Monetize It, and during this, he confirmed that MoviePass collects user data — specifically location info — before and after you go to the movies.
At one point, Lowe said:
We get an enormous amount of information. We watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards.
Later on in his talk, he made the reassuring comment of "we know all about you."
There are a lot of apps that track location data, but what Lowe's saying doesn't exactly line up with MoviePass's privacy policy of claiming to make a "single request" for your location when selecting the theater you want to watch a movie at. That's drastically different from tracking your location before going to the movies and even for a point once the credits have finished rolling, so it'll be interesting to see how MoviePass responds to these discrepancies.
I was thinking about signing up for MoviePass this summer, and while Lowe's comments don't personally deter me from the service, I completely understand current and potential customers being weary of it now.
