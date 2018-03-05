Unless you've been living under a rock, chances are you've heard of MoviePass by now. Being able to pay just $9.95/month to watch as many as one movie per day in theaters is an enticing proposition, but to not much surprise, some people are apprehensive of its too good to be true offer.

During the recent Entertainment Finance Forum, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe might have given some users a reason to cancel their subscription. The topic of Lowe's talk was Data is the New Oil: How will MoviePass Monetize It, and during this, he confirmed that MoviePass collects user data — specifically location info — before and after you go to the movies. At one point, Lowe said:

We get an enormous amount of information. We watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards.