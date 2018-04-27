MoviePass – the lustrous subscription service that enables you to see up to one movie per day for just $9.95/month – just got a lot less appealing.

Following an update to the Android app and a change to the Terms of Service that just came in today, MoviePass subscribers are no longer able to see a certain movie more than once.

We recently updated our Terms of Service to reflect that MoviePass subscribers are only permitted to see a select movie in theaters once with your MoviePass. We hope this will encourage you to see new movies and enjoy something different!

This change affects new and existing subscribers, including those that pay on an annual basis. Opening the MoviePass app now presents you with a "friendly update" letting you know about the new rules, and any movies you've already seen using the service are now grayed out with a message that says "You've already seen this movie."

As someone who paid $89.96 during the $6.95/month promo in late March, this news is disappointing, to say the least. MoviePass does state in its TOS that it "reserves the right to change or modify the Service or subscriptions at any time", and for new or potential customers, this will simply be something they'll need to take into consideration before signing up.

However, for customers that pay for their membership upfront for all 12-months, it's a bit shocking that MoviePass is forcing them to abide by the same rules. That'd be like paying for an entire year of Netflix and then a few months later being told you can only watch one show per day. It'll likely help MoviePass to stop bleeding money as quickly as it is, but it's a terrible look for customer loyalty.

If you're a MoviePass subscriber or have been thinking about trying out the service, what's your take on this?