MoviePass came under some heat earlier this month when it was discovered to be tracking its users' location more closely than originally believed, and likely in an attempt to gloss over the bad press, the company's lowering its subscription fee for new members.

For a limited time, you can sign up for MoviePass for just $6.95/month instead of the regular $9.95. MoviePass says this is "limited time" offer, and it's only available for new subscribers.

MoviePass bills memberships annually, meaning you'll pay $89.95 all at once upon signing up (that includes a one-time $6.55 processing fee). A MoviePass membership lets you see one 2D movie every day for the entirety of your subscription, meaning you could theoretically pay $89.95 and see one movie in theaters every single day.

Even if you're not at the theaters at every waking hour, this is still a pretty sweet deal considering most movie tickets cost around $10 - $15 these days.

