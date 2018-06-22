Samsung and MoviePass are coming together to offer one of the most interesting promotions we've seen this year. For a limited time, Samsung's giving out two MoviePass memberships when you purchase one Galaxy S9 or S9+ .

MoviePass is the subscription service that allows you to see new movie releases in theaters by paying a monthly subscription fee, and the version Samsung's including is the MoviePass Unlimited plan that regularly costs $9.95/month.

After buying your S9 or S9+, you'll receive an email containing two promo codes within 14 days that can be used to redeem your free memberships. With MoviePass Unlimited, you can see one new movie per day in theaters every single day. Two memberships would regularly cost $251.90 for a full year, so you're getting a pretty solid deal.

This promotion is available now and good through June 30, 2018. To take advantage of it before time runs out, click/tap the button below.

See at Samsung