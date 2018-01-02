The Movado Connect is hands-down the most beautiful smartwatch I've ever worn. It's the kind of perfectly proportioned, well-balanced wristwatch you expect from a 136-year-old company, with a stock watchface modeled on a design that first saw the light of day in 1946. Even the band, made of a humble, soft silicone, manages to come off as somehow fancier than it really is.

Yes, everything about the Movado Connect oozes sleek sophistication ... which is why it's going to break my heart to return it, as I'll probably end up doing. Find out why in my Movado Connect First Impressions above – and let me know whether you'd keep it or toss it back in the comments on YouTube!