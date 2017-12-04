The force is strong with this Style Shell.

You can do a lot of different things with Moto Mods, but my personal favorite are Motorola's Style Shells. Attaching a projector or 360 camera is cool and all, but being able to change up the look of a phone on the fly is something that appeals to me a lot more.

Motorola already has a great selection of Style Shells to choose from, but in honor of the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi film, the company will be releasing a special Star Wars-themed one.

First spotted by Tech Droider, this Style Shell showcases Darth Vader holding his iconic red lightsaber with the word "Sith" behind him and the Star Wars logo plastered near the bottom. It's an odd choice to showcase Vader rather than one of the newer characters, but that doesn't stop the Style Shell from looking any less awesome.

Motorola will likely launch the Shell in a few weeks as we get closer to the release of The Last Jedi, and when it is available, it should only cost around $20 USD. Unfortunately, just like the special Moto Mods released around the time of Transformers: The Last Knight, this Star Wars one will only be available in China.

