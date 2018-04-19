When you think of Motorola's phones, you think more about the hardware than the software — not because the latter is bad, but because it's pretty sparse, yielding to Google's idea of what Android should be. But there are a few differentiating features, like Moto Voice and Display, that are tucked neatly into the Moto app pre-installed on every phone.

In Sao Paolo, Brazil this week, during the launch of the Moto G6 and E5 series, Motorola's VP of Product, Dan Dery, told the audience that the company would be launching a new Beta Experiences program to allow early adopters to test new features of existing Moto experiences, along with new ones entirely, in order to provide feedback and shape the future of the company's software platform.

Launch timing and details were sparse — we've reached out to Motorola for more detail — but after years of stagnation from a software perspective, it's nice to see Moto taking its first-party apps a little more seriously.

